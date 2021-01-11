Mid-fielder Carlos Vinicius scored a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur claimed a third-round win over eighth-tier Marine in the FA Cup. Notably, Vinicius completed his hat-trick before half-time to give Spurs the all-important edge. Meanwhile, a second-half goal from 16-year-old Alfie Devine turned out to be the final one of the night. Here are the records broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

Spurs opened the scoring with Vinicius netting the opener (24th minute), capitalizing on Dele Alli's cross. While the former scored another after six minutes, Lucas Moura made perfect use of a free-kick to make it 3-0. Vinicius added his third after a while to complete his hat-trick. In the second half, Devine registered a historic goal, which became the final nail in the coffin.

Information Youngster Devine scripts this feat on his debut

At 16 years and 162 days, Devine became the youngest player to score for a Football League or Premier League club in the FA Cup since George Williams for MK Dons versus Nantwich in November 2011 (16 years and 66 days).

Vinicius A historic hat-trick for Vinicius

Vinicius is the first player to score a hat-trick in FA Cup for a side managed by Jose Mourinho since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in January 2007 (vs Macclesfield). The 25-year-old mid-fielder has now scored four goals in his last three starts for Spurs in all competitions. Meanwhile, this was also his first away goal for the club.

Spurs Spurs in FA Cup ties

Tottenham have progressed from 40 of their last 42 FA Cup ties against lower-division sides, including three against Non-League opposition during the period. Interestingly, at least one player from this side has scored an FA Cup hat-trick in four of their last five seasons (Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in 2016/17, Fernando Llorente in 2017/18 and 2018/19, and Carlos Vinicius in 2020/21).

Other records A look at the other records