India dished out a resounding performance on Day 5 to draw the SCG Test. In the morning session, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara brought back India in the hunt after skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed while chasing 407. Although the Australians bounced back, they couldn't clean up India's lower middle-order eventually. The four-match series remains leveled at 1-1, with one Test (Brisbane) to go.

Test India stage an astonishing comeback

Australia managed 338 in the first innings with contributions from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. In reply, India were bowled out for 244. Later on, Australia declared at 312/6 after India allowed the game to slip. Just when India lost the grip, Pant and Pujara brought them back with a 148-run stand. In the end, Ashwin and Vihari hung around, stealing a vital draw.

India India batting 100+ overs in the 4th innings

India batted over 100 overs in the fourth innings, while chasing 407. This is only the fourth time since 1990 that India have been able to do this (1992, 1997, 2002). The last time when India batted 100+ overs in the fourth innings was in the 2002 Lord's Test (Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra added 63 runs for the 10th wicket on Day 5).

Pujara 6,000 runs for Pujara in Test cricket

Pujara firmly stood his ground in the final innings before departing for 77. Although he couldn't record a ton, his resistance drew praise. He became the 11th Indian to complete 6,000 Test runs. He reached the landmark in his 134th innings, the sixth-fastest Indian to do so after Sunil Gavaskar (117), Virat Kohli (119), Sachin Tendulkar (120), Virender Sehwag (123), and Rahul Dravid (125).

Information Highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in 4th innings

Pujara and Pant put up a 148-run stand before the latter got dismissed. This has become the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in the fourth innings of a Test. Notably, the previous-best was 139 by Rusi Modi and Vijay Hazare (vs WI, 1948/49).

Pant A knock to remember for ages!

In the fourth innings, Pant slammed his third Test fifty. His counter-attacking innings inspired some hope in the Indian camp even though Rahane was dismissed early on. Pant was finally dismissed for 97 (118), smashing the second-highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the fourth innings of a Test. Interestingly, the highest score is also owned by Pant (114 vs Eng, 2018).

Smith Smith equals Kohli's Test tally of 27 Test tons

A 131-run knock by Smith saw him equal Virat Kohli's tally of 27 Test centuries. Besides Kohli, he also managed to equal the likes of Allan Border and Graeme Smith in terms of Test tons (27 each). Smith raced to 7,449 career Test runs at 62.07, overcoming Kohli's Test tally of 7,318 runs. In the second innings, he registered his 30th Test fifty (81).

Smith vs India Smith gets past 1,600 career Test runs against India

Smith is the second-fastest to 27 Test centuries (136 innings). Sir Don Bradman had taken 70 innings to achieve this mark. He now has the sixth-most number of centuries for Australia alongside Border. Smith surpassed the 1,600-run mark against India in Tests (1,651). He now has eight tons against Team India. This is the joint-best tally alongside former West Indies legend Gary Sobers.

Records Smith surpasses Kallis with this record, shines at the SCG

With an 81-run knock in the second innings, Smith now owns a century and half-century in a match most times (10) in Test cricket. The star batsman surpassed the tally of former South Africa legend Jacques Kallis (9). Smith became the 11th Australian batsman to surpass 800 runs at the SCG (823). Notably, he is now the ninth-highest run-scorer among Australians (Tests).

Information Labuschagne makes impact with these numbers

Labuschagne accumulated scores of 91 and 73 in the third Test. The right-handed batsman has scores of 47, 6, 48, 28, 91, and 73 across six innings. Labuschagne has raced to 1,752 runs from 17 matches at 60.41. He has four centuries and 10 fifties.

Duo Gill, Rohit notch these feats

Gill scored 50 and 31 in the SCG Test. The youngster slammed his maiden fifty in only his second Test. Notably, Gill became the fourth-youngest Indian opener (21y, 122d) to score 50 or more outside Asia (Tests). Rohit notched his 11th fifty in Test cricket in the second innings (52). Interestingly, this was his first Test fifty as an opener away from home.

Openers The Indian openers were in spotlight