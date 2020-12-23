Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been sidelined for six weeks, owing to his wrist fracture. The senior pacer was earlier ruled out of the remaining three Tests against Australia, after he suffered a blow on his elbow during the series opener in Adelaide. It is understood that Shami could also miss the opening Test against England during the impending home leg.

Rehab Shami's rehabilitation could last six weeks

A BCCI source revealed that Shami's rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) might last as many as six weeks. "He is not likely to play the first Test versus England as rest and rehab will take six weeks. Once the plaster is off, he will do his rehab at the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru)," the source said.

Information How did Shami sustain the injury?

While batting on Day 3 of the D/N Test, Shami was struck on the right arm off a bouncer bowled by Pat Cummins. The bowler retired hurt as India recorded their lowest-ever Test total (36/9d). It was later reported that Shami has suffered a fracture.

Absence Team India will miss the services of Shami

Shami has been the nucleus of India's bowling attack, especially in Test cricket. Team India will certainly miss his services even though there are several resources in the arsenal. One of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj could be included in the XI, considering their raw pace. The duo was hostile in the Day/Night tour game. Notably, Ishant Sharma is also not available against Australia.

Series The four-Test series to commence on February 5

After the Australian tour, India are due to host England for a four-match Test series. Earlier, the BCCI and ECB had announced the fixtures for the same. The two teams will play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs, starting February 5. Notably, Chennai will also host the first two Test matches. Meanwhile, the Sardar Patel Motera Stadium (Ahmedabad) will host the remaining two.

Information India vs England: A look at the schedule