India will hope to turn things around when they face Australia in the second ODI on Sunday at the SCG. The Indian cricket team suffered a 66-run loss in the first encounter at the SCG in front of 20,000 fans. A win will keep Virat Kohli & Co. alive in the three-match series. The Aussies will want to wrap things up. Here's the preview.

Team India India need to improve their all-round show

In the first ODI, Team India was guilty of dropping catches, accounting for misfields and being expensive with the ball. These things need to change with limited time on offer. Several players looked lethargic and slow. Kohli will want his side to step up and show that they mean business. The skipper himself has to make amends with the bat and get pivotal runs.

Australia Australia will be confident after a defining performance

The Australian top three will once again hold the cards in the second ODI. David Warner (69), Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith (105) tamed the Indian bowlers in the first encounter. Their contributions helped the hosts put up a huge score. With the ball, the brilliance of Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood helped Australia. The bowling unit will want to have another crack.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction: Warner, Finch (c), Kohli (vc), Smith, Rahul (wk), Pandya, Maxwell, Shami, Zampa, Hazlewood, Bumrah. The match is set to start at 9:10 AM IST on Sunday. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription).

Stat attack A look at the stats ahead of the match

Warner (5,372) needs 71 runs to overtake former Aussie batsman Michael Hussey (5,442) in terms of career ODI runs. The southpaw (564) also needs seven more fours to overcome Shane Watson's tally (570). Marcus Stoinis (96) is four shy of 100 ODI fours. Mohammed Shami (147) is three shy of registering 150 ODI wickets and equaling R Ashwin's feat.

Info Pitch report, conditions and match prediction