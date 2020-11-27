Hosts Australia sealed an emphatic victory over Team India in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A blazing stand from Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan was not suffice as the Indians failed to chase a mammoth target of 375. Earlier, the likes of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith laid the foundation of Australia's victory, slamming respective tons. Here are the key takeaways.

Trio An eventful day for Warner, Finch, and Smith

The Australian trio of David Warner, Finch, and Smith were on the charge from ball one. Warner raced to his 22nd ODI fifty, however, he departed for a 76-ball 69 eventually. He shared a 156-run stand with skipper Finch, who finished with highest runs (114). This was Finch's 17th ODI ton. Meanwhile, Smith hammered the third-fastest ODI century for Australia (105 off 66 balls).

Maxwell Glenn Maxwell comes back stronger

Middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell's pivotal contribution in the middle overs was rather overshadowed. Interestingly, he fired a 19-ball 45, a knock that was studded with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Maxwell finished with an astonishing strike-rate of 236.84. The electrifying cameo was paradoxical to his torrid run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, wherein he mustered only 108 runs sans a single maximum.

Information A sloppy show in the field

As many as seven catches were dropped in the entire match. In the first innings, Smith (once), Finch (once), and Maxwell (twice) were put down four times by the Indians. Meanwhile, Australia spilled three catches of Kohli (once) and Dhawan (twice).

Bowlers The Indian bowlers proved way too expensive

For India, it was indeed a forgettable day on the field. Besides Mohammed Shami, all the other bowlers leaked over 60 runs each in the match. Shami finished with figures of 3/59. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 89 runs, the most expensive figures by an Indian spinner (ODIs). Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, and Ravindra Jadeja were hit for 73, 83, and 63 runs respectively.

Do you know? Australia's highest total against India (in ODIs)

The Australian batsmen left India's bowling in disarray. As a result, the hosts racked up 374, the third-highest total by a nation against Team India in ODIs. This also became Australia's highest-ever total in the format against India.

Dhawan, Pandya Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya go big despite the loss