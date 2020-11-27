Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan warned the players after breach of COVID-19 protocols in New Zealand. The warning comes a day after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) reported about six Pakistan cricketers testing COVID-positive. Considering the same, the New Zealand government clarified that the Pakistan squad could be deported with another breach of protocols. Here is more.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the PCB CEO addressed his players through a WhatsApp voice message, stating the entire touring party could be sent back home from New Zealand after one more breach, which will be "hugely embarrassing".

Here is what Khan said in the voice note. "Boys, I spoke to the New Zealand government and they told us there were three or four breaches of protocols. They have a zero-tolerance policy and they've given us a final warning. They have told me in clear terms that if we commit one more breach, they'll send us home," he stated.

The Pakistan contingent landed in Auckland on a chartered flight with special permission obtained from the New Zealand government. After that, they began their 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch. However, as many as six Pakistan players turned out to be COVID-positive upon landing in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the PCB claimed there were no positive tests in the squad that flew from Lahore, initially.

Eventually, the NZC revealed that several players had breached quarantine regulations. A statement issued by the board also stated that the team would be put on a "final warning" upon another breach. Speaking on the same, New Zealand's director general of health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, said, "The teams must stick to the rules that are designed to keep COVID-19 out of our communities."

"Rather than being in their own rooms which is the requirement for the first three days until that first test comes back, there was some mingling in the hallways, chatting, sharing food and not wearing masks which was obvious on the CCTV footage," he added.

