27 Nov 2020
Australia beat India in first ODI: List of records broken
Written byRajdeep Saha
Australia overcame India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday.
The Aussies posted a mammoth 374/6, with Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scoring respective centuries.
India needed a strong response with the bat, however, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa picked up crucial wickets to dent the visitors' hopes at the SCG.
Here we present the list of records broken.
AUS vs IND
How did the match pan out?
Australian openers David Warner and Finch added 156 runs for the opening wicket.
After Warner's dismissal, Finch found company in the form of Smith.
The two added 108 runs for the second wicket.
Smith and Maxwell helped Australia post 374/6.
In reply, India got off to a brisk start, before losing their way.
Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya batted well, but it wasn't enough.
Finch
Finch slams 17th career ODI century
Australian captain Finch struck a 124-ball 114, which included nine fours and two sixes.
The right-handed batsman brought up his 17th career ODI ton and a fourth versus India.
Finch became just the 15th Aussie batsman to surpass the 5,000-run mark in ODI cricket (5,097).
He also went past 1,300 runs against India (1,325).
Notably, Finch also went past 500 ODI fours (505).
Warner
Brilliant Warner slams these records
Warner scored a 76-ball 69, which included six fours.
The southpaw brought up his 22nd career ODI fifty and a fifth versus India.
Warner raced to 5,372 career ODI runs and surpassed former Aussie star Damien Martyn (5,346).
He also surpassed the 900-run mark against India (907) at an average of 50.38.
Partnership
Warner and Finch bring up 11th ODI century stand
Warner and Finch raced to 3,496 career ODI partnership runs.
They have achieved the tally at 51.41.
They went past the tally of Marvan Atapattu and Mahela Jayawardene (3,430).
This was Warner and Finch's 11th century-plus stand in ODIs.
They have registered their third century-plus stand in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup.
The two also surpassed 1,100 partnership runs against India.
Smith
Sublime Smith gets past 1,000 career ODI runs against India
Smith smashed his 10th career ODI century and a fourth versus India.
The right-handed batsman has accumulated 4,267 career ODI runs at 43.10.
Notably, Smith went past the 1,000-run mark against India in ODIs.
He now has 1,012 runs against India at an average of 63.25.
He became the 10th Australian batsman to achieve this feat.
Stats
Australia amass their highest ODI score against India
Australia's 374/6 is now their highest ODI score against India.
Notably, this is also the third-highest ODI score by a team in the 50-over format against the Men in Blue.
Smith scored the third-fastest century for Australia against India (62 balls).
It's also the fifth-fastest ton overall against India.
Duo
Dhawan and Pandya achieve these feats
-
Shikhar Dhawan (74) brought up his 30th career ODI fifty and a seventh one against Australia.
The southpaw has accumulated 5,762 runs in ODI cricket at 45.37.
Notably, Dhawan went past 1,200 runs against the Aussies (1,219).
He also surpassed 150 fours against Australia (155).
Pandya went past the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket (1,047).
He also registered his highest ODI score (90).
Information
Zampa impresses with the ball
Zampa (4/54) registered his best bowling figures against India. This is also his second-best bowling figures in ODI cricket and a third fourth-wicket haul. Overall, Zampa has 89 career ODI scalps.