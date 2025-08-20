Google's Phone app can now translate your voice in real-time

Google has introduced a new feature, Voice Translate, into the Phone app of its Pixel 10 series. The innovative tool uses on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to translate conversations in real time. Once activated, it mimics your voice and translates it into the language of the person you are speaking with. This way, both parties can communicate seamlessly despite language barriers.

User guide How to use the feature? To use the Voice Translate feature, you need to start a call and head over to the Call Assist menu. From there, you can enable the feature and choose your preferred language from a list of supported ones. These include French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and vice versa for English. A short disclaimer will appear before proceeding with this process.

Dual functionality On-screen transcript and user privacy Along with translating the voice, the Voice Translate feature also provides an on-screen transcript of the conversation. This way, you can follow along with what is being said in real time. The whole process happens on-device using Google's latest Gemini Nano technology running on Tensor G5 chipset. Notably, no audio data is stored or used for voice enrollment in this process, ensuring user privacy.