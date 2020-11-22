Last updated on Nov 22, 2020, 03:36 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
The onus will be on India's senior opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting November 27 at the SCG.
In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the southpaw will need to up the ante against a side he loves batting against.
Dhawan has impressive numbers against the Aussies and the series could see him script several records.
Here's more.
In 136 ODI matches, Dhawan has accumulated 5,688 runs at an average of 45.14.
He has slammed 17 tons and 29 fifties, with a best knock of 143.
Notably, he is the 10th-highest run-scorer for India in the 50-over format.
Meanwhile, Dhawan has racked up 1,145 runs against the Aussies at 45.80.
He has four tons and six fifties against Australia.
Dhawan is the 10th-highest scorer in India-Australia ODI matches.
He needs 68 more to get past David Boon (1,212) in terms of runs in India-Australia ODIs.
Dhawan is also five shy of registering 150 fours against Australia (145).
He could become only the fourth Indian batsman to achieve this mark.
Two more fours can see him surpass Matthew Hayden's tally (146) in India-Australia ODIs.
Dhawan is 312 shy of registering 6,000 ODI runs. He could become only the 10th Indian batsman to do so.
Dhawan can also get past the likes of Shane Watson (5,757), Carl Hooper (5,761) and Ramnaresh Sarwan (5,804) in terms of ODI runs.
A century for Dhawan will help him steer clear of Jacques Kallis and Desmond Haynes (17 each).
It will be up to Dhawan to lead the line. He will have KL Rahul to open the innings alongside him.
The Aussies will come hard and present several challenges, however, Dhawan is experienced enough and will back himself to do well.
In 11 matches against Australia Down Under, Dhawan has scored 397 runs at 36.09.
He has one ton and two fifties.
