The onus will be on India's senior opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting November 27 at the SCG. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the southpaw will need to up the ante against a side he loves batting against. Dhawan has impressive numbers against the Aussies and the series could see him script several records. Here's more.

Feats A look at Dhawan's ODI feats and performance against Australia

In 136 ODI matches, Dhawan has accumulated 5,688 runs at an average of 45.14. He has slammed 17 tons and 29 fifties, with a best knock of 143. Notably, he is the 10th-highest run-scorer for India in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Dhawan has racked up 1,145 runs against the Aussies at 45.80. He has four tons and six fifties against Australia.

Versus Australia Dhawan could script these records against the Aussies

Dhawan is the 10th-highest scorer in India-Australia ODI matches. He needs 68 more to get past David Boon (1,212) in terms of runs in India-Australia ODIs. Dhawan is also five shy of registering 150 fours against Australia (145). He could become only the fourth Indian batsman to achieve this mark. Two more fours can see him surpass Matthew Hayden's tally (146) in India-Australia ODIs.

ODI records Dhawan can script these ODI records

Dhawan is 312 shy of registering 6,000 ODI runs. He could become only the 10th Indian batsman to do so. Dhawan can also get past the likes of Shane Watson (5,757), Carl Hooper (5,761) and Ramnaresh Sarwan (5,804) in terms of ODI runs. A century for Dhawan will help him steer clear of Jacques Kallis and Desmond Haynes (17 each).

Performance Dhawan will back himself to do well against the Aussies