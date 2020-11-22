The Kerala Cricket Association has planned a T20 League, titled President's Cup, to resume cricketing activities in the state this year. Notably, the tournament is still subject to clearance from the government. This will mark the return of Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth in competitive cricket, after his spot-fixing ban ended in September. Here is more on the same.

Quote Kerala Cricket Association president confirms the development

"Sreesanth will be an attraction. Every player will be in a bio-bubble in one hotel in Alappuzha. We are looking at the first week of December. The clearance from the Kerala government is the main thing," Sajan K. Varghese, president, Kerala Cricket Association told Sportstar.

Dream11 Dream11 on board for the Kerala league

Fantasy sports platform Dream11, which was the sponsor of IPL 2020, are on board for the Kerala event. "With the support of Dream11, it is a league format that we have planned. All the teams, from different age-groups, are from Kerala," added Varghese. Just like the other leagues, this tournament will also be played under a strict bio-secure environment.

Ban BCCI handed Sreesanth a life ban

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI after being alleged to be involved in spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL. His Rajasthan Royals team-mates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were also banned for the same. The allegations were followed by a serious investigation before the three were found guilty of the crime. Later on, Sreesanth confessed to spot-fixing.

Comeback His ban ended in September this year

In 2019, Sreesanth received a reprieve as the BCCI reduced his life ban to seven years. Hence, it came to an end in September this year. The 37-year-old recently took to Twitter, stating that he still intends to play competitive cricket for at least five years. Earlier this year, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) decided to include Sreesanth in the state Ranji team.

Career A look at his career