Legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in four minutes as Serie A champions Juventus beat Cagliari in gameweek eight of the 2020-21 season. The victory helped Andrea Pirlo's men rise to second in the table for the moment. Portuguese international Ronaldo found the net in the 38th and 42nd minutes to lift Juve from eighth place. Here are further details.

Unbeaten Juventus are unbeaten in Serie A 2020-21 season

Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the Serie A 2020-21 season. This was their fourth victory of the campaign. They have also registered four draws. Juventus have the best defensive record this season, conceding just six goals so far. With 17 goals scored, Juve have a healthy goal difference of +11 (best in the league).

CR7 Ronaldo levels with Zlatan, smashes a new record

Ronaldo now has eight goals in the Serie A campaign. He has gone level with AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, Milan have a game in hand. Notably, as per Opta. Ronaldo is the only Juventus player to have found the net in each of his first five Serie A seasonal appearances in the three points for a win era (since 1994-95).

Ronaldo The numbers keep getting better for Ronaldo

As per ESPN, this is the second time that former Real Madrid ace Ronaldo has scored a first-half brace in Serie A. He had earlier did it in December 2019 versus Udinese. Ronaldo has now scored 60 Serie A goals since joining Juventus in the summer of 2018. This is more than any other player in the competition in this time frame.

Goals Ronaldo surpasses Causio in terms of goals for Juventus