Atletico Madrid continued their unbeaten run in La Liga 2020-21 season as they enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Barcelona in gameweek 10. Atletico, who have two games in hand, enjoyed a rare victory against the Catalan giants. Barcelona are nine points adrift of the top two. Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal of the match to give his side all three points.

Match How did the match pan out?

Carrasco gave his side the lead at the stroke of half-time, driving in from midway inside the Barcelona half with goal-keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's effort in vain. Barcelona went on to lose defender Gerard Pique as he hobbled off in the second half. There was not much on offer from Barcelona in a rather dull show. Credit to Atletico for standing tall.

Barca Barcelona nine points behind leaders Sociedad

Barcelona have earned 11 points after their opening eight games in La Liga this season. As per Opta, this is now their worst tally at this stage since the1991-92 season. The result leaves Barcelona 10th in La Liga. They have collected 11 points from eight games, nine behind Real Sociedad, who are only ahead of Atletico on goals scored

Stats Notable stats from the Atletico-Barcelona encounter

As per Opta, Lionel Messi has managed to score just one goal out of his last 48 direct free kicks for Barcelona in all competitions. Atletico have now scored three goals from keepers' errors in the Spanish League this season. Since 2019-20, Barca's ter Stegen has made four errors leading to a goal.

Numbers Atletico coach Simeone registers his maiden league win against Barca

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has enjoyed a victory over Barcelona for the first time in his career in La Liga. His record of 18 La Liga games against the Catalan giants has seen one win, 11 defeats and six draws for his side. This was Atletico's first victory over Barcelona since February 2010. Barca faced their first defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Twitter Post Atletico are unbeaten in 24 La Liga matches