Monsoon session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar

The Monsoon Session of Parliament faced major disruptions on Monday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned amid Opposition protests. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:00pm after Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 19 notices under Rule 267 for discussion on various issues. He said some notices were not in the prescribed format, while others pertained to sub judice matters.

Lok Sabha disruption Lok Sabha adjourned till noon Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till noon as the Opposition's protests overpowered the Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla warned of strict action against any damage to government property during these protests. The Opposition's demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar has been a major point of contention in previous sessions.

Impeachment consideration INDIA bloc to move impeachment motion against CEC The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is also considering moving an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This decision was taken at a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders on Monday, August 18, 2025. The move comes after a near washout over demands for a debate on the electoral rolls in Bihar during previous sessions.

Agenda update Government lists special discussion on India's 1st astronaut The government has now listed a "special discussion on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station and the critical role of the space program for a Viksit Bharat by 2047" in Monday's Lok Sabha agenda. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will introduce the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to decriminalize certain minor offenses to promote ease of living and business.