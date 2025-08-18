Lok Sabha to hold special session on space sector today

The Lok Sabha will hold a special session on Monday, focusing on the space sector and Shubhanshu Shukla's mission. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will initiate the discussion. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, is also scheduled to be introduced by Industry Minister Piyush Goyal .

Protest backdrop Opposition protests during Monsoon Session The Monsoon Session has been marred by opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On Friday, opposition leaders protested from Parliament to the Election Commission Office, alleging "vote chori." Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh blamed the Narendra Modi government's "obstinacy" for repeated adjournments in both houses. Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed hope that Congress won't disrupt discussions on Shukla's space mission.

Homecoming celebrations Focus on Shubhanshu Shukla's historic ISS visit Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from his historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS), will be the center of attention in today's session. He was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday before heading to Lucknow.