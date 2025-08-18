Lok Sabha to hold special session on space sector today
What's the story
The Lok Sabha will hold a special session on Monday, focusing on the space sector and Shubhanshu Shukla's mission. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will initiate the discussion. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, is also scheduled to be introduced by Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Protest backdrop
Opposition protests during Monsoon Session
The Monsoon Session has been marred by opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On Friday, opposition leaders protested from Parliament to the Election Commission Office, alleging "vote chori." Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh blamed the Narendra Modi government's "obstinacy" for repeated adjournments in both houses. Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed hope that Congress won't disrupt discussions on Shukla's space mission.
Homecoming celebrations
Focus on Shubhanshu Shukla's historic ISS visit
Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from his historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS), will be the center of attention in today's session. He was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday before heading to Lucknow.
Diplomatic developments
China foreign minister to meet Modi on Tuesday
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, with discussions likely focusing on Modi's upcoming trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The meeting is part of efforts to improve India-China relations after tensions in 2020. Separately, the Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta's appointment on the grounds that due process was not followed.