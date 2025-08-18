Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan ruled out; Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain
What's the story
The East Zone side has suffered a major blow ahead of the impending Duleep Trophy, starting August 28. Their skipper, Ishan Kishan, will miss the red-ball tournament due to fitness issues. The wicketkeeper-batter, one of the star players in the six-team competition, has been replaced by Abhimanyu Easwaran. The latter, who has plenty of experience in domestic cricket, will be at the helm.
Squad adjustments
Disappointing halt for Ishan
Ishan was coming off a successful stint with Nottinghamshire in the County Championship. He had hoped to make a national comeback through the Duleep Trophy and even cleared the fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). Ishan, who has played for India across formats, currently owns 3,611 runs from 60 First-Class matches at 38.82. His tally includes 8 tons and 19 half-centuries.
Leadership change
Abhimanyu Easwaran appointed new captain
The uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran warmed the bench on the entire England tour. Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan were ahead of him in the pecking order. However, the impending Duleep Trophy gives Easwaran a chance to once again impress the national selectors. In 103 First-Class games, the 29-year-old has scored 7,841 runs at 48.70. He owns 27 tons and 31 half-centuries.