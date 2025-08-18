Ishan Kishan has featured in 60 First-Class matches

Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan ruled out; Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

By Parth Dhall 11:40 am Aug 18, 202511:40 am

What's the story

The East Zone side has suffered a major blow ahead of the impending Duleep Trophy, starting August 28. Their skipper, Ishan Kishan, will miss the red-ball tournament due to fitness issues. The wicketkeeper-batter, one of the star players in the six-team competition, has been replaced by Abhimanyu Easwaran. The latter, who has plenty of experience in domestic cricket, will be at the helm.