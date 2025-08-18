'Coolie' or 'War 2': Who won Independence-Day weekend box office?
What's the story
The box office clash between Coolie and War 2 has resulted in a massive collection of over ₹430cr in India during the Independence Day weekend. While Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, opened with ₹75.5cr and maintained its lead with an estimated total of ₹230cr by Day 4, War 2 collected ₹59cr on its opening day and added another estimated ₹35cr to the tally on its fourth day for a total of around ₹200cr gross in India.
Record-breaking performance
Both films crossed ₹600cr mark globally
Both films have crossed the ₹600cr mark globally within their first four days of release. Coolie performed exceptionally well in South Indian states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. On the other hand, War 2 dominated the Northern belt with a significant margin. Despite their individual successes, neither film is likely to reach the ₹1,000cr mark globally on its own; however, they could potentially achieve this milestone collectively.
Consistent performance
'War 2' day-wise breakdown
Despite the stiff competition from Coolie, War 2 has managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office. After four days of its theatrical release, it has collected around ₹173.6cr in India net. The film's day-wise breakdown shows a consistent performance across all languages with collections of ₹52cr net on Day 1, ₹57.35cr on Day 2, and ₹33.25cr on Day 3 before dropping slightly to an estimated ₹31cr on Day 4 (Sunday).
Box office leader
'Coolie' day-wise breakdown
Released on August 14, Coolie has continued its dominance at the box office from day one. Despite being beaten by War 2 on Day 2 (₹54.75cr net), it bounced back stronger. On Sunday, the film generated a business of ₹35cr, bringing its total to around ₹194.25cr across all languages in the domestic market. It is expected to cross the ₹200cr mark with ease on Monday.