'Coolie' or 'War 2': Who won Independence-Day weekend box office?

The box office clash between Coolie and War 2 has resulted in a massive collection of over ₹430cr in India during the Independence Day weekend. While Coolie, starring Rajinikanth , opened with ₹75.5cr and maintained its lead with an estimated total of ₹230cr by Day 4, War 2 collected ₹59cr on its opening day and added another estimated ₹35cr to the tally on its fourth day for a total of around ₹200cr gross in India.

Record-breaking performance Both films crossed ₹600cr mark globally Both films have crossed the ₹600cr mark globally within their first four days of release. Coolie performed exceptionally well in South Indian states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. On the other hand, War 2 dominated the Northern belt with a significant margin. Despite their individual successes, neither film is likely to reach the ₹1,000cr mark globally on its own; however, they could potentially achieve this milestone collectively.

Consistent performance 'War 2' day-wise breakdown Despite the stiff competition from Coolie, War 2 has managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office. After four days of its theatrical release, it has collected around ₹173.6cr in India net. The film's day-wise breakdown shows a consistent performance across all languages with collections of ₹52cr net on Day 1, ₹57.35cr on Day 2, and ₹33.25cr on Day 3 before dropping slightly to an estimated ₹31cr on Day 4 (Sunday).