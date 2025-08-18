'It's in my DNA': Karan Johar returns to direction 

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his return to the director's chair in 2026. In an Instagram post flaunting a few cinematic snaps at a sea vacation, he revealed that he spent the past year introspecting and is now ready for a new chapter in his life. "2026 is the year I will be back on set.. a promise I have made to myself," he wrote, adding that filmmaking is his "only calling in life."

Film announcement 'Good old-fashioned Hindi cinema' Johar, who has been away from the director's chair for a while, said he will be returning with a film that embodies "good old-fashioned Hindi cinema." He wrote, "to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old-fashioned Hindi cinema...it's in my DNA so why run away from it (or try to please a bunch of people I don't know)." His last directorial venture was the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Fan reactions Fans excited for Johar's return Johar's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from his fans on social media. One user wrote, "Just make films in ur old style, KKHH AND K3G! That's what I need. And with SRK and Kajol, thanks." Another comment read, "Come on Karan, make a Romantic old age or romantic model age film with SRK. Only you Yash Ji and Aditya Chopra can present SRK what he is truly made for."