Sandra Bullock's career milestones that prove she's a true star

Sandra Bullock has ruled US cinema for decades, proving her mettle in every genre imaginable. From rom-coms to intense dramas, the star has always managed to leave us with amazing performances that have stuck with us. Her journey in the film industry is a testament to her versatility and talent, making her one of Hollywood 's most respected actors. Here are some milestones in Bullock's career that define her evolution as an actor.

#1 Breakthrough with 'Speed' Bullock became a household name with 1994's action thriller Speed. Co-starring Keanu Reeves, she was the heart and soul of the film as Annie Porter, proving that she could match up to high-stakes action sequences while making them relatable. The movie grossed over $350 million worldwide and made Bullock a leading lady of Hollywood.

#2 Romantic comedy success with 'While You Were Sleeping' After the success of Speed, Sandra Bullock headlined the 1995 romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping. Her role as Lucy Moderatz won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The film earned over $180 million worldwide and established her as a versatile actor who could carry both action-packed films and heartwarming comedies on her shoulders.

#3 Dramatic turn with 'The Blind Side' In 2009, Bullock took a more dramatic route in The Blind Side, playing Leigh Anne Tuohy. Her performance received critical acclaim and won her many awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. The movie wasn't just a box office hit, but also showcased Bullock's ability to take on complex characters with depth and authenticity.

#4 Continued success with diverse roles Bullock continued to diversify her portfolio by taking on varied roles across genres. How can we forget films like Gravity, where she played Dr. Ryan Stone opposite George Clooney? It showcased her capacity for intense drama and suspenseful storytelling. The movie, released in 2013, grossed over $720 million worldwide and further cemented her reputation as an accomplished actor capable of carrying blockbuster hits.