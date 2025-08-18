Next Article
Box office collection: 'War 2' becomes Hrithik's 6th highest-grosser
Hrithik Roshan's new film, War 2, is off to a flying start—becoming his sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie in just four days.
The Hindi version alone pulled in ₹125.5 crore, and with all languages combined, the total stands at a strong ₹173.90 crore.
'War 2' is on a rampage
War 2 kicked off with ₹29 crore on Thursday and jumped to ₹44.5 crore Friday, then held steady with ₹26 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.
Thanks to this run—especially in metro cities and multiplexes—the film has already topped Agneepath's lifetime earnings of ₹118.2 crore and looks set to climb even higher among Roshan's biggest hits.