Box office collection: 'War 2' becomes Hrithik's 6th highest-grosser

'War 2' is on a rampage

War 2 kicked off with ₹29 crore on Thursday and jumped to ₹44.5 crore Friday, then held steady with ₹26 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks to this run—especially in metro cities and multiplexes—the film has already topped Agneepath's lifetime earnings of ₹118.2 crore and looks set to climb even higher among Roshan's biggest hits.