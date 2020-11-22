Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has resurrected his Test career since gaining promotion as an opener. He was recently recalled to the Test squad after facing a snub due to hamstring injury. In a recent conversation with PTI, Rohit has stated that he is ready to bat at any number in Test cricket. Notably, Rohit has been training at the NCA for the tour.

Role 'Happy to bat wherever the team wants', says Rohit

Here is what Rohit stated. "I will tell you the same thing that I have told everyone all this while. I will be happy to bat wherever the team wants me to but I don't know if they would change my role as an opener," Rohit told PTI. "I am sure the guys already in Australia must have figured out."

Career A look at his Test career

Rohit played his debut Test match against West Indies in 2013, at the Eden Gardens. He entered the record books by having slammed a hundred in his maiden Test innings. However, he stumbled after a spectacular series against West Indies, and struggled in the overseas Tests. He mustered only 1,401 runs at an average of 42.45, from his debut (2013) till Decemeber 2017.

Comeback Rohit made a comeback in Test cricket as an opener

Rohit's struggle ended after he was handed the opening role, last year. His attacking display at the top certainly reaped dividends. In 2019, his Test average climbed over 90 as he tallied 556 runs from five Tests. The tally included three tons and a double ton, which came against South Africa. Overall, Rohit has amassed 2,141 from 32 Tests at an average of 46.54.

Do you know? Rohit attained these feats in 2019

In 2019, Rohit became the first Indian opener to slam a ton in all three formats. He also became only the fourth player to record scores of 200+ in both Tests and ODIs, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

Impact He becomes an important asset in Virat Kohli's absence

On the impending Australian tour, his role will become even pivotal as Indian captain Virat Kohli will depart on paternity leave. It remains to be seen whether the management uses Rohit's experience in the middle-order. "Once I reach there, I will probably have a clearer idea of what's going to happen. I will be okay to bat wherever they want," added Rohit.

Injury Rohit recently cleared the air on his injury