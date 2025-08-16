The ED conducted searches at 15 locations

ED freezes bank accounts of Congress MLA in illegal mining

By Snehil Singh 10:44 am Aug 16, 202510:44 am

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen bank accounts with ₹14.13 crore linked to Congress MLA Satish Sail, following raids in connection with illegal iron ore exports from Karnataka. The action was taken after the ED conducted searches at 15 locations across Karwar, Goa, Mumbai, and New Delhi on August 13 and 14. The operation was part of an investigation into the illegal export of iron ore seized by Karnataka's Forest Department from Belekeri port in 2010.