ED freezes bank accounts of Congress MLA in illegal mining
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen bank accounts with ₹14.13 crore linked to Congress MLA Satish Sail, following raids in connection with illegal iron ore exports from Karnataka. The action was taken after the ED conducted searches at 15 locations across Karwar, Goa, Mumbai, and New Delhi on August 13 and 14. The operation was part of an investigation into the illegal export of iron ore seized by Karnataka's Forest Department from Belekeri port in 2010.
Conviction details
Sail's illegal exports valued at ₹86.78 crore
The ED has identified Sail, along with Ashapura Minechem Limited, Shree Lal Mahal Limited, Swastik Steels (Hosepet) Private Limited, ILC Industries Limited, and Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Minerals Limited. The total value of the illegal exports carried out by Sail was ₹86.78 crore. During the raids, the ED seized ₹1.41 crore in cash from Sail's residence and 6.75kg of gold jewelry/bullion from his family's bank lockers.
Evidence collected
Incriminating documents, emails seized
The ED also seized incriminating documents, emails, and records during the searches. The agency has frozen bank accounts of Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Private Limited, Satish Krishna Sail, and Ashapura Minechem Limited with a total balance of ₹14.13 crore. This action comes as part of the ongoing investigation into illegal iron ore exports from Karnataka.