Video: Minister's car towed from Assembly compound over traffic violation 

Ministerial duties

Sanjay Nishad is the Minister of Fisheries

Nishad is the National President of the Nishad Party and serves as the Minister of Fisheries. He was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister on March 25, 2022. The incident took place on the last day of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. On this day, four bills were passed, including the Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill, 2025, before Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the House sine die.