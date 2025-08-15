Video: Minister's car towed from Assembly compound over traffic violation
What's the story
The vehicle of Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, who was attending the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was towed after it was found parked in a no-parking zone. The incident happened on Thursday when Nishad's white Toyota Fortuner, parked by his driver inside the complex, caused a traffic jam. Quickly taking action, traffic authorities called a crane to tow away the vehicle. A video of this incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
लखनऊ विधानसभा में मंत्री की गाड़ी उठा ले गए ट्रैफिक वाले, गाड़ी उठाने का वीडियो हुआ वायरल— Prakash (@Prakash01M) August 15, 2025
मंत्री संजय निषाद की बताई जा रही गाड़ी , नो पार्किंग में खड़ी थी मंत्री जी की गाड़ी....#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस #IndependenceDay2025 #IndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia #ProudToBeIndian… pic.twitter.com/ajyO35eBzX
Ministerial duties
Sanjay Nishad is the Minister of Fisheries
Nishad is the National President of the Nishad Party and serves as the Minister of Fisheries. He was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister on March 25, 2022. The incident took place on the last day of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. On this day, four bills were passed, including the Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill, 2025, before Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the House sine die.
Government report
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the assembly
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the Assembly on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session. He highlighted his government's achievements, claiming Uttar Pradesh is now a "fear-free environment." He presented a detailed report on his administration's performance over its tenure since 2017. The report covered major achievements in law and order, development, and governance.