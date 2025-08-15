Rahul Gandhi, Kharge skip Red Fort celebrations; BJP lashes out 

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday. The reason for their absence is unknown, but sources told NDTV that Gandhi may have skipped the event after being upset with last year's seating arrangement. Gandhi was seated in the back rows during the Independence Day program last year, which the opposition called an insult to the people.

Online tribute Both leaders paid tribute to freedom fighters on social media While they skipped the official celebrations, both Gandhi and Kharge paid tribute to freedom fighters on social media. Gandhi wrote, "This freedom...is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality...Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" Meanwhile, Kharge emphasized rededicating ourselves to values of freedom, justice, equality, and fraternity. They observed Independence Day at Indira Bhavan in Delhi. Kharge unfurled the national flag at the event, which was attended by party functionaries.

Twitter Post Watch the video here LIVE: Independence Day | Flag Hoisting | Indira Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/eOnN5va33q — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2025

Criticism voiced BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams Gandhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Gandhi for skipping the event. He wrote on X, "Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that 'LoP' Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort." Poonawalla added, "This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi - in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behavior."