Video: 2 BJP MLAs clash during 'Vision 2047' discussion 

A video has emerged showing a heated argument between two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The incident took place during the monsoon session on Wednesday when Mathura MLA Rajesh Chaudhary and Varanasi MLA Saurabh Srivastava clashed over who would represent the ruling party in a discussion on "Vision 2047." Chaudhary had accused Srivastava of not forwarding his name to the Speaker.

Intervention Other assembly members intervened to diffuse the situation As the argument between Chaudhary and Srivastava intensified, other assembly members intervened to diffuse the situation. Some lawmakers were seen trying to prevent Chaudhary from approaching Srivastava, who was seated two rows ahead. The incident has attracted attention on social media platforms, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sharing the video on his official X account.

Twitter Post Watch the video बदसलूकी और बदज़ुबानी ही भाजपा में तरक़्की की सीढ़ी है।



निंदनीय! pic.twitter.com/uUxQd61sGc — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 14, 2025

Criticism Chaudhary responds to Yadav's comments In his post, Yadav slammed the BJP for endorsing leaders with "rude behavior" and using "foul language." He wrote, "BJP promotes such leaders who have rude behavior and foul language." In response to Yadav's comments, Chaudhary asked why he remained silent when cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi made misogynistic remarks about his wife. Rashidi had criticized Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav for visiting a mosque without covering her head.