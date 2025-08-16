'Constitutional chaos': Centre opposes SC's bill clearance timeline order

The Indian government has opposed a Supreme Court order mandating timelines for the President and Governors to clear bills. The April order by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set a three-month deadline for the President and one month for Governors. The government argued that imposing such timelines would disrupt the separation of powers, leading to "constitutional chaos."

Legal argument Mehta says judicial intervention shouldn't diminish Governor's office Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that even under Article 142's extraordinary powers, the Supreme Court can't "amend the Constitution" or go against its makers' intent. He emphasized that any issues with the assent process shouldn't lead to diminishing the Governor's office. Mehta stressed these offices are "politically complete" and represent higher democratic ideals, adding alleged lapses should be resolved through political and constitutional mechanisms, not judicial intervention.

Court directive Supreme Court's April order on bill clearance The Supreme Court had issued the April 12 order in a case concerning Tamil Nadu, seeking to regulate the assent process. The court directed that constitutional heads follow a timeline for clearing pending bills. President Droupadi Murmu later questioned this order's constitutionality, asking the Supreme Court for its opinion on powers under Articles 200 and 201.