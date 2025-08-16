Foreign pressure on India's decisions worries ex-CJI Chandrachud India Aug 16, 2025

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is worried about growing foreign pressure on India's decisions.

At the Meghalaya High Court's 79th Independence Day event, he pointed to the US imposing a 50% tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil, saying, "whether I can buy oil from a country which sells it to me at competitive rates and which is in the interest of my economy is sought to be dictated by a foreign power that's the new challenge to our sovereignty ..."