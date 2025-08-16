Foreign pressure on India's decisions worries ex-CJI Chandrachud
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is worried about growing foreign pressure on India's decisions.
At the Meghalaya High Court's 79th Independence Day event, he pointed to the US imposing a 50% tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil, saying, "whether I can buy oil from a country which sells it to me at competitive rates and which is in the interest of my economy is sought to be dictated by a foreign power that's the new challenge to our sovereignty ..."
True independence means freeing both our country and our minds
Chandrachud compared today's challenges—like economic pressure and cross-border threats—to those India faced right after independence.
He emphasized that true independence means freeing both our country and our minds.
He encouraged young people to protect India's diversity and use their energy for nation-building, urging them to uphold the values of inclusion and unity.
Ex-CJI's advice to judges
He praised the Meghalaya High Court for ensuring justice and highlighted India's progress in education, infrastructure, and food security.
Chandrachud also reminded judges that listening with empathy can be healing, saying sometimes just giving someone a patient hearing makes a real difference.