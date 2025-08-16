Explainer: What is Dahi Handi, why is it celebrated
Krishna Janmashtami—the festival marking Lord Krishna's birth—lands on Saturday, August 16 this year.
Devotees often spend the day fasting and joining in rituals.
Dahi Handi, the lively follow-up event, takes place on Sunday (August 17), especially in Maharashtra and Goa.
Meaning and significance
Dahi Handi brings Krishna's playful side to life—think human pyramids reaching for pots of curd and butter, just like Krishna did with his friends.
Today's "Govindas" form teams to break these pots while crowds cheer them on.
In cities like Mumbai and Pune, it's a full-on spectacle with big prizes, celebrities dropping by, and women dressed as Gopis making things slippery for extra challenge.
The chant "Govinda Aala Re" keeps the energy high—it's a cultural moment you don't want to miss.