Explainer: What is Dahi Handi, why is it celebrated

Meaning and significance

Dahi Handi brings Krishna's playful side to life—think human pyramids reaching for pots of curd and butter, just like Krishna did with his friends.

Today's "Govindas" form teams to break these pots while crowds cheer them on.

In cities like Mumbai and Pune, it's a full-on spectacle with big prizes, celebrities dropping by, and women dressed as Gopis making things slippery for extra challenge.

The chant "Govinda Aala Re" keeps the energy high—it's a cultural moment you don't want to miss.