Delhi weather: Rain expected today; max temperature at 35.5degC
Delhi is set for a weather change on Saturday, August 16, with cloudy skies and temperatures between 28.5°C and 35.5°C.
Expect rain showers in the afternoon and evening as winds pick up.
The rain will help settle dust and pollution
This rain will finally break the dry spell, cool things down, and help clear out dust and pollution—so you might actually breathe easier.
Just a heads-up: keep an umbrella handy and watch out for slippery roads, especially if you're out in the evening.
More rain expected next week
Showers will stick around through Sunday (August 17), keeping it cooler at around 29-30°C.
There's more patchy rain coming on Monday, with heavier downpours expected by Tuesday (up to 9mm), so don't pack away your raincoat just yet!