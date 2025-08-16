Modi to inaugurate roads that will cut travel time to airport India Aug 16, 2025

Big news for anyone tired of long airport drives: Prime Minister Modi will today inaugurate two major roads—the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway.

Now, getting from Noida to Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to take only 20 minutes.

These new routes are all about making life easier for commuters across Delhi and the NCR.