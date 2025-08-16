Modi to inaugurate roads that will cut travel time to airport
Big news for anyone tired of long airport drives: Prime Minister Modi will today inaugurate two major roads—the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway.
Now, getting from Noida to Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to take only 20 minutes.
These new routes are all about making life easier for commuters across Delhi and the NCR.
What are the 2 routes all about?
UER-II is a 76km, 4-to-6 lane highway with flyovers and interchanges, connecting Alipur straight to Mahipalpur near the airport. It links up with spots like Mundka and Dwarka.
The newly-opened 29km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway connects Kherki Daula toll plaza to Shiv Murti, smoothing out trips not just to the airport but also toward Gurugram and Jaipur—while finally giving some relief from city traffic jams.
The end of long drives
If you live in or around Delhi or Noida—or ever have a flight to catch—this means less time stuck in traffic and more time doing what actually matters.
It's a big step toward better city travel for everyone who's always on the move.