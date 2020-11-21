Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has cleared the air over the controversy that erupted over his non-inclusion in all the three squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. Rohit was later added to the revised Test squad, subjected to passing a fitness test. Rohit has said he was in constant communication with the BCCI and revealed why he is at the NCA.

Rohit said that his hamstring is absolutely fine and revealed why he is at NCA. "Hamstring is feeling absolutely fine. Just started the process of getting it nice and strong. Before I play the longer format, I absolutely needed to be clear in mind that there is no stone that is left unturned, that's probably the reason, I'm at the NCA," Rohit told PTI.

Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury and missed a few games for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). The new selection panel, headed by Sunil Joshi, announced the squads for the Australia series last month and Rohit wasn't named in any. The BCCI didn't specify the exact reason and said Rohit would be constantly monitored by the medical panel.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Rohit about if he could make it to Australia. "For me, it was not a concern what x, y or z was talking about like whether he would make it to Australia," he said.

Recently, Ganguly had said that Rohit is only 70% fit. "Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him?," Dada said. On his exclusion from white-ball squads, Ganguly said, "Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s Down Under."

The senior cricketer has cleared the misconceptions about the injury and the subsequent confusion over the Australia series. "I don't know what was going on, to be honest, and what all were people talking about. But let me put this on record, I was constantly communicating with BCCI and Mumbai Indians," Rohit said.

Rohit had been named in the revised Test squad to face Australia. This was after he played the last three games for Mumbai Indians. It was also learnt that skipper Virat Kohli would be leaving Australia after the first Test in Adelaide on paternity leave.

