'Pride...of family': Amitabh celebrates Abhishek's Best Actor win at IFFM

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed immense pride and joy over his son Abhishek Bachchan 's recent achievement. The latter was honored with the Best Actor award for I Want To Talk at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. In a heartfelt note on his blog , Big B called Abhishek "the pride and honor of the family."

Father-son bond 'You fly the flag that Dada ji established' Amitabh wrote, "The happiest Father in the entire Universe .. Abhishek you are the pride and honor of the family." He added, "You fly the flag that Dada ji established, and have carried it through with valor and hard work .. consistency, never giving in, and an attitude of: the more you pull me down, I'll stand again with my hard work and will stand taller."

Global recognition Amitabh recalled a time when he was ridiculed Amitabh also recalled a time when he was ridiculed for praising Abhishek's performance in a film. "Some years ago, I had flown with surging ecstasy about a masterpiece film of yours and your performance," he wrote. "They that command the informative wood derived paperwork, had ridiculed me and my paternal flamboyance of selfish promotion." "Sniggered at my advertised pride...the sly and scornful laugh has been silenced by respect and admiration applaud and admiration."

Conclusion 'Winning is the ultimate answer...' Amitabh concluded his note by saying, "Winning is the ultimate answer to many binding ropes and chains .. !" "The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards." "You, Abhishek, just proved that .. chup chaap rehna aur apni mauj main behna (To stay quiet and flow in your own vibe.) with all my love .. a very proud Father and family." The veteran actor also shared a photo of Abhishek on a magazine cover.