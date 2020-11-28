Team India has been fined 20 per cent fine of the match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Australia at the SCG. Match Referee David Boon imposed the sanction after the Men in Blue were found to be one over short, considering the time allowances. Notably, Australia handed India a 66-run defeat in the series opener. Here is more.

Information Indian captain Virat Kohli accepts the sanction

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood leveled the charge. Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, thereby negating a formal hearing.

Over-rate The match finished nearly an hour after the scheduled time

The first ODI lasted way beyond the finishing time. During the match, the Indians were seen taking extra time on the field, which resulted in perpetual delays. The match finished at 11:09 PM, nearly an hour after the scheduled time. "It felt like it went all day, the longest 50 overs I've ever had," Player of the Match, Steve Smith, said.

Do you know? Here's what the Article 2.22 states

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

1st ODI Australia beat India by 66 runs in the 1st ODI

Hosts Australia drew first blood as they beat India in the first of three-match ODI series. The likes of David Warner (69), Aaron Finch (114), and Steve Smith (105) helped them secure a 66-run victory. Although Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya too shone for India, the efforts weren't suffice to chase a mammoth 375. Now, the visitors would aim to square the series 1-1.

