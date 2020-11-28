Last updated on Nov 28, 2020, 04:50 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Sydney Thunder Women overcame Melbourne Stars Women to win the Big Bash League 2020 title on Saturday.
This is the second honor for Sydney Thunder, who had earlier emerged victorious in the inaugural season.
Melbourne Stars managed a paltry 86/9 in 20 overs at the North Sydney Oval.
In reply, Thunder sealed a seven-wicket win.
Here are further details.
Melbourne Stars Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals to miss the plot with the bat.
Katherine Brunt's unbeaten 22 helped them surpass the 80-run mark.
For Thunder, all the six bowlers used were amongst the wickets.
Sammy-Jo Johnson (2/11) was the pick of the bowlers.
In reply, Thunder saw Heather Knight (26*) lead the way in the run-chase.
Melbourne Stars had earlier finished first in the eight-team group stage after claiming 19 points from 14 games.
On the other hand, Sydney Thunder had finished third.
In the semi-finals, Stars overcame Perth Scorchers by seven wickets, whereas, Thunder beat Brisbane Heat by four wickets.
This was the maiden final appearance for the Stars as Sydney Thunder won their second final in the tournament.
Sydney Thunder's Johnson finished the WBBL 2020 season as the highest wicket-taker (22 wickets) at 14.81.
Notably, Johnson's team-mate Hannah Darlington finished as the second-highest wicket-taker (19).
Stars' Meg Lanning ended the tourney as the second-highest run-scorer (493).
For Sydney Thunder, Knight amassed the most runs this season (446).
She finished as the fourth-highest scorer this season.
Sydney Thunder's Phoebe Litchfield claimed the most catches this season (13).
Perth Scorchers Women's Sofie Devine slammed the most sixes (18).
Sydney Sixers' Alyssa Healy followed suit with 15 maximums.
Sydney Thunder scripted the highest team score this season (190/6 versus Adelaide Strikers).
Brisbane Heat's Laura Kimmince had the best strike rate this season (205.81).
And they’re off! 🤩🏆 pic.twitter.com/zaHe1dTkcN— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 28, 2020
