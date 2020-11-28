Sydney Thunder Women overcame Melbourne Stars Women to win the Big Bash League 2020 title on Saturday. This is the second honor for Sydney Thunder, who had earlier emerged victorious in the inaugural season. Melbourne Stars managed a paltry 86/9 in 20 overs at the North Sydney Oval. In reply, Thunder sealed a seven-wicket win. Here are further details.

Finale How did the match pan out?

Melbourne Stars Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals to miss the plot with the bat. Katherine Brunt's unbeaten 22 helped them surpass the 80-run mark. For Thunder, all the six bowlers used were amongst the wickets. Sammy-Jo Johnson (2/11) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Thunder saw Heather Knight (26*) lead the way in the run-chase.

Details Crucial details of both teams in WBBL 06

Melbourne Stars had earlier finished first in the eight-team group stage after claiming 19 points from 14 games. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder had finished third. In the semi-finals, Stars overcame Perth Scorchers by seven wickets, whereas, Thunder beat Brisbane Heat by four wickets. This was the maiden final appearance for the Stars as Sydney Thunder won their second final in the tournament.

Stats Crucial stats from Stars and Thunder's WBBL campaign

Sydney Thunder's Johnson finished the WBBL 2020 season as the highest wicket-taker (22 wickets) at 14.81. Notably, Johnson's team-mate Hannah Darlington finished as the second-highest wicket-taker (19). Stars' Meg Lanning ended the tourney as the second-highest run-scorer (493). For Sydney Thunder, Knight amassed the most runs this season (446). She finished as the fourth-highest scorer this season.

Season stats Here are the notable season stats of WBBL 2020

Sydney Thunder's Phoebe Litchfield claimed the most catches this season (13). Perth Scorchers Women's Sofie Devine slammed the most sixes (18). Sydney Sixers' Alyssa Healy followed suit with 15 maximums. Sydney Thunder scripted the highest team score this season (190/6 versus Adelaide Strikers). Brisbane Heat's Laura Kimmince had the best strike rate this season (205.81).

