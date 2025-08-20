Anurag Kashyap slams 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' producers for AI-generated film

Anurag Kashyap has criticized the makers of Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal , an upcoming project inspired by Lord Hanuman's legend. Backed by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, the film is set to be created entirely with artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement of the project sparked a heated debate in the Indian film industry about the use of AI in filmmaking.

Filmmaker's post 'So much for looking after creators' interests' Kashyap took to Instagram to criticize the film's producer, Vijay Subramaniam. He questioned how someone who heads an artists' agency could support an AI-generated film. "Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI," he wrote. "So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators."

Kashyap's statement Agencies only interested in making money, Kashyap added Kashyap further accused, "End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you're not making enough for them, they are going all AI." "Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter."

Industry reaction Vikramaditya Motwane also criticized the move Kashyap's post quickly garnered support from others in the industry. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, a long-time friend and collaborator of Kashyap's, also criticized the move. He shared the film's announcement on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "And so it begins... Who TF needs writers and directors when it's 'Made in AI.'" This joint backlash highlights a growing concern in the creative industry about AI-generated art replacing human creativity.