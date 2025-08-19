'Chiranjeevi Hanuman': Abundantia announces India's first AI-animated film
What's the story
Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse have announced an upcoming film on the popular Hindu deity Hanuman, titled Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal. The project is being touted as a first-of-its-kind venture that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to create the film. It is slated for release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026 and will be based on the Ramayana and Puranic texts.
Production details
Over 50 engineers working on the project
The film's production will be powered by Galleri5, the tech arm of Collective Artists Network. Over 50 engineers are working on the project with cultural scholars and literary experts. The soundtrack for the film will be composed by Trilok, which is known as the world's first AI-powered band that fuses Indian spiritual traditions with contemporary sound.
Film's vision
Vikram Malhotra on why he is backing this project
Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said the project is a continuation of the company's legacy of supporting uniquely Indian stories. He added, "With innovation in our DNA, we constantly push boundaries of storytelling possibilities...Hanuman Ji is not just a God and a beacon of our culture but he is also a symbol of eternal faith, devotion and strength for hundreds of millions."
Global release
Film to be released internationally as well
The film is set to be released in major international markets. The producers have said that it will combine the scale of epic storytelling with AI artistry for an immersive cinematic experience. Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said this collaboration reflects their focus on "culture, creators, and technology."
Company profiles
Know more about the production companies behind the film
Founded in 2013 by Malhotra, Abundantia Entertainment has produced films like Baby, Airlift, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Jalsa, and Ram Setu. Its upcoming projects include Subedaar with Anil Kapoor and collaborations with directors like Rajesh Krishnan and Hansal Mehta. On the other hand, Collective Artists Network is a media company that integrates talent with technology and brand strategy.