'Chiranjeevi Hanuman': Abundantia announces India's first AI-animated film 

Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse have announced an upcoming film on the popular Hindu deity Hanuman, titled Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal. The project is being touted as a first-of-its-kind venture that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to create the film. It is slated for release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026 and will be based on the Ramayana and Puranic texts.

Production details Over 50 engineers working on the project The film's production will be powered by Galleri5, the tech arm of Collective Artists Network. Over 50 engineers are working on the project with cultural scholars and literary experts. The soundtrack for the film will be composed by Trilok, which is known as the world's first AI-powered band that fuses Indian spiritual traditions with contemporary sound.

Film's vision Vikram Malhotra on why he is backing this project Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said the project is a continuation of the company's legacy of supporting uniquely Indian stories. He added, "With innovation in our DNA, we constantly push boundaries of storytelling possibilities...Hanuman Ji is not just a God and a beacon of our culture but he is also a symbol of eternal faith, devotion and strength for hundreds of millions."

Global release Film to be released internationally as well The film is set to be released in major international markets. The producers have said that it will combine the scale of epic storytelling with AI artistry for an immersive cinematic experience. Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said this collaboration reflects their focus on "culture, creators, and technology."