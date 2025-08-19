Esha Gupta to join Ajay Devgn in 'Dhamaal 4'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Esha Gupta will be joining Ajay Devgn in the upcoming comedy entertainer, Dhamaal 4. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, is a part of the popular Dhamaal franchise. Gupta's role in the film is expected to be more significant than her previous appearance in Dhamaal 3. She will reportedly begin shooting for her part at the end of this month.
Character details
Gupta's role to be pivotal in the film
While specific details about Gupta's character are still under wraps, reports suggest her role will be crucial to the plot. The actor is expected to bring a mix of glamor, sass, and comedy to the film, reported Bollywood Hungama. Her character is likely to add new twists and high-energy interactions with the ensemble cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra.
Career highlights
Exciting times ahead for Gupta and 'Dhamaal' franchise
Gupta has been in the limelight for her recent music videos Maniac with Honey Singh and Ishq Mera with Jubin Nautiyal. Her role in Dhamaal 4 is expected to be a highlight of what promises to be an exciting season for Bollywood comedy films. The film is set to deliver a high-octane mix of laughter, star power, and entertainment with Gupta's unique touch on the beloved franchise.