Esha Gupta to join Ajay Devgn in 'Dhamaal 4'

While specific details about Gupta's character are still under wraps, reports suggest her role will be crucial to the plot. The actor is expected to bring a mix of glamor, sass, and comedy to the film, reported Bollywood Hungama. Her character is likely to add new twists and high-energy interactions with the ensemble cast, including Riteish Deshmukh , Arshad Warsi , Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra .

Career highlights

Exciting times ahead for Gupta and 'Dhamaal' franchise

Gupta has been in the limelight for her recent music videos Maniac with Honey Singh and Ishq Mera with Jubin Nautiyal. Her role in Dhamaal 4 is expected to be a highlight of what promises to be an exciting season for Bollywood comedy films. The film is set to deliver a high-octane mix of laughter, star power, and entertainment with Gupta's unique touch on the beloved franchise.