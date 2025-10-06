'Kantara: Chapter 1' sets fire to box office, collects ₹335cr

The period folk action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1 has surpassed the ₹335cr mark globally in just four days, reported Hombale Films. The film was released on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and took full advantage of the extended weekend to achieve this feat. This collection is a record for any Kannada film in its opening four days and is beating pan-India releases across languages.

Record-breaking collections 'Kantara: Chapter 1' beats these films Kantara: Chapter 1 has beaten the total collections of major releases such as Sitaare Zameen Par (₹266cr) and Lokah Chapter 1 (₹290cr). It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of HanuMan (₹298cr) and KGF Chapter 1 worldwide (₹248cr). The film is now the third-highest-grossing Kannada film after KGF 2 and Kantara. It is expected to soon cross its predecessor's collection.

Domestic success Film rakes in ₹65cr from Karnataka alone The film has been a major hit in the domestic market, especially in Karnataka. The state alone contributed a whopping ₹65cr to the total collection in just four days. Sunday was particularly profitable for Kantara: Chapter 1, reportedly earning ₹16cr from Karnataka alone. The film's success is a testament to its universal appeal and Rishab Shetty's star power.

Dubbed version success Performance of dubbed versions The film's dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi have also been performing exceptionally well. The Telugu version has been a huge hit, earning ₹47cr so far. The Tamil version is on the rise with a collection of ₹22cr in four days. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has surprised critics by securing its highest single-day collection on the fourth day with a total India gross of ₹75cr.