Box office: 'Lokah' is now Kerala's highest-grossing film
Entertainment
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra just became Kerala's highest-grossing film, overtaking Thudarum. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah has pulled in about ₹119cr locally and is now the top Malayalam hit both in India (₹178.5cr) and worldwide (nearly ₹298cr)—almost hitting that huge ₹300cr milestone!
Why did 'Lokah' beat 'Thudarum?'
What really helped Lokah? It stayed in theaters longer than Thudarum, which went digital after just five weeks.
That extra time on the big screen let more people catch it in cinemas and pushed its earnings even higher, making its record-breaking run possible.