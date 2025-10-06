Nora Fatehi teases 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' release: Watch Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

Nora Fatehi just teased her return to Bollywood dance tracks with "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka," dropping October 7, 2025, at 1:45pm.

She's bringing back the high-energy moves that made "Dilbar" and "Kamariya" such hits and called this song's hook step "explosive" and a nod to her breakout era.