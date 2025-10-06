Nora Fatehi teases 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' release: Watch
Nora Fatehi just teased her return to Bollywood dance tracks with "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka," dropping October 7, 2025, at 1:45pm.
She's bringing back the high-energy moves that made "Dilbar" and "Kamariya" such hits and called this song's hook step "explosive" and a nod to her breakout era.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Thamma'
"Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" is part of the upcoming film Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.
The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, with special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora—and of course, Nora Fatehi.
You'll also spot Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Diana Penty, and Vijay Raaz.
When will 'Thamma' hit theaters?
Thamma is a romantic comedy-horror and the fifth film in Maddock Films's Horror Comedy Universe.
It hits theaters on October 21, 2025—right in time for Diwali celebrations!