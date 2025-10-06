Julia Roberts on male-dominated spaces: 'I still see it' Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

Julia Roberts is opening up about how, even after 30 years in film, she still finds herself surrounded by mostly men on set.

Her new movie, After the Hunt (out October 10), really leans into this topic—she plays Alma Imhoff, a college professor trying to make her way in a world that often sidelines women.

Roberts says she relates to Alma's experience of working in a male-dominated environment, something she has also encountered in Hollywood.