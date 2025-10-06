Julia Roberts on male-dominated spaces: 'I still see it'
Julia Roberts is opening up about how, even after 30 years in film, she still finds herself surrounded by mostly men on set.
Her new movie, After the Hunt (out October 10), really leans into this topic—she plays Alma Imhoff, a college professor trying to make her way in a world that often sidelines women.
Roberts says she relates to Alma's experience of working in a male-dominated environment, something she has also encountered in Hollywood.
On why she took up the role
What drew Roberts to After the Hunt was how complicated Alma is—she couldn't decide if she liked or disliked her character, which made things more interesting.
Since becoming a parent, she's been extra picky about choosing roles that truly challenge and excite her.
With Luca Guadagnino directing and Andrew Garfield co-starring, this film gave her the chance to dive into something tough and meaningful—both on screen and off.