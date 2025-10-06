Abhijat Marathi OTT: CM Fadnavis launches free platform for all

How to access content on new platform

Abhijat Marathi OTT stands out because everything is totally free—no subscriptions needed. You can watch classic films, new series, and exclusive content through its website or mobile app.

As CM Fadnavis put it at launch, this is about building a cultural bridge for the future, while Minister Uday Samant highlighted its role in preserving heritage digitally.

It's an inclusive step for anyone who loves regional entertainment or wants to explore something new.