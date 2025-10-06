India's richest YouTuber Tanmay Bhat? Comedian rubbishes claims

Tanmay Bhat , co-founder of the comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB), has been declared India's richest YouTuber with a whopping net worth of ₹665 crore. The report by Tech Informer's MyJar Blog also revealed that Bhat has surpassed popular YouTubers like CarryMinati, Samay Raina, and Technical Guruji. While no one can deny Bhat's growth as a digital influencer, the comedian has himself rubbished the net worth claim.

Bhat's response 'Bhai itne paise hote toh...' Bhat humorously reacted to the news of his net worth on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota (If I had that much money, I wouldn't be selling YouTube memberships)." Other names in the top five include Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary) with ₹356 crore, Raina with ₹140 crore, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar (₹131 crore), and BB Ki Vines (Bhuvan Bam) with ₹122 crore.

Twitter Post Check out his tweet here Bhai itne paide hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota 🤣 — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 4, 2025

Career transition Bhat's journey of reinvention Whether Bhat has a net worth of ₹665cr or not, his path to success is a tale of reinvention. After AIB disbanded in 2018, he didn't fade away but instead built himself back up through live streaming and reaction videos. His humor today is sharper and rooted in internet culture, with his commentary and reaction videos on YouTube attracting millions of loyal followers. He has also invested in startups and collaborated with brands.

Initial success From college skits to digital entertainment titan Bhat's journey began with college skits and open mics before producing India's most viral comedy sketches under AIB. His initial success mirrored the evolution of India's digital entertainment scene. He capitalized on the growing demand for relatable humor and edgy commentary, later using brand partnerships, live events, and merchandise to monetize his audience.