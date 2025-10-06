Did you spot all easter eggs in Taylor's 'Ophelia' MV?

Taylor Swift 's latest music video for The Fate of Ophelia is packed with hidden references and Easter eggs, much to the delight of her fans. The video, which was released on Monday after a limited theatrical premiere a few days back, features several nods to Swift's personal life and career. Here are some of the most notable ones.

Personal touches Swift's partner Travis Kelce gets a birthday shoutout The music video features sourdough bread baked by Swift herself, a detail she confirmed during The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. The loaf is seen on a table with a peach and pearls. Swift also paid homage to her partner, football star Travis Kelce, by catching a football and including his jersey number 87 on a hotel room door. Interestingly, she dropped the MV on Kelce's birthday (October 5, per US time).

Artistic nods Swift's 'Ophelia' moment and 'Eras Tour' dancers Swift included her Eras Tour dancers in the music video, such as Raphael Thomas and Kevin Scheitzback. The video ends with Swift in a bathtub, a clear reference to Shakespeare's Hamlet character Ophelia, who tragically drowns. This moment also seems to connect with Swift's post-concert ritual of taking baths to recover from her physically demanding shows on the Eras Tour.

Album connections References to the album 'Showgirl' The music video also includes several references to Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Props such as a film set clapboard and black-and-white movie poster with the words "Sequins are forever, starring Kitty" echo lyrics from the title track and Elizabeth Taylor. In another scene, Swift is in the bathtub with an Oscar on the floor, referencing her song Wi$h Li$t where she sings about people wanting an "Oscar on their bathroom floor."