'The Comrade': Malayalam political thriller's poster unveiled by minister
Entertainment
The first poster for The Comrade, a new Malayalam political thriller, just dropped—unveiled by Public Works Minister P A Muhammed Riyas.
Written and directed by PM Thomas Kutty, the film will trace Kerala's political journey across the last 80 years.
With around 10 mainstream Malayalam actors on board and Waterman Films producing, it's shaping up to be a major release.
Release date, trailer, and more updates awaited
The Comrade promises a fresh take on political storytelling in Malayalam cinema, aiming for an immersive experience that stands apart from older films in the genre.
If you're into movies like Pada or Jana Gana Mana—or just curious about how Kerala's history shapes today—this one could be worth keeping an eye on.
More cast and crew details are expected soon!