Taylor Swift channels perfect showgirl in 'Fate of Ophelia' MV 

Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for her new single The Fate of Ophelia. The video, which was first shown at a movie theater release party for her album The Life of a Showgirl, features multiple looks inspired by both her Showgirl era and William Shakespeare's Hamlet character Ophelia. Swift directed the video herself and it is filled with references and Easter eggs for fans to discover.

Artistic nods Video features looks inspired by 'Hamlet's Ophelia In one scene, Swift wears a white dress while reclining in front of a set that recalls John Everett Millais's famous painting Ophelia. She later pays homage to the artwork with a glittery gown and long, curly red hair. Other Easter eggs include a shot of sourdough bread, which is Swift's favorite baking hobby, and the singer catching a football-a nod to her fiance Travis Kelce's position as tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Album insights More about 'The Life of a Showgirl' The Life of a Showgirl, Swift's 12th studio album, was announced on Kelce's New Heights podcast in August. The album explores what was happening behind the scenes during her Eras Tour. "This album is about what was going on behind my scenes in my inner life during this tour," she said. Swift recorded the album in Sweden with collaborators Max Martin and Shellback amid her Eras Tour.