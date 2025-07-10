India's 1st AI band Trilok launches debut track; see here

In a groundbreaking development, Collective Media Network has launched Trilok, India's first AI-powered spiritual rock band. The digital music act is entirely created using artificial intelligence with no human involvement. From vocals and lyrics to visuals and stage personas, everything is generated by AI tools.

Unique sound Band's music fuses Indian spiritual traditions with rock intensity Trilok's music is a fusion of Indian spiritual traditions, such as devotional mantras and chants, with the intensity of rock music. The band's aim is to create unique tunes that blend tradition with technology. Their first track, Achyutam Keshavam, has been released on YouTube and major streaming platforms.

Band formation Not just a band, it's a larger storytelling project: Subramaniam Founder and CEO of Collective Media Network, Vijay Subramaniam, said, "We're not pretending Trilok isn't AI." "We're building something that goes far beyond music, this is a new genre, a new storytelling format." "I've always believed technology is a friend and not a foe and it should fuel creativity."