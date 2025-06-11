Christian singer Michael Tait admits to sexual misconduct, drug use
What's the story
Michael Tait, a prominent figure in the Christian music scene and lead vocalist of the band Newsboys, has confessed to allegations of sexual misconduct and drug abuse.
The confession comes after an investigation by The Roys Report that accused him of unwanted sensual advances and predatory grooming involving three men between 2004 and 2014.
Tait acknowledged these allegations in a recent Instagram post titled "My Confession."
Confession details
'Sadly, largely true...': Tait on allegations
In his Instagram post, Tait admitted that the allegations of drug and alcohol abuse, as well as sexual activity, are "sadly, largely true."
He wrote, "For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and at times touched men in an unwanted sensual way."
The singer expressed shame over his actions and called them a sin.
Recovery path
The singer has been clean since January
Tait also revealed that he left Newsboys in January to seek help for his physical and spiritual health.
He underwent six weeks of treatment at a Utah center and has been clean since then.
The singer admitted to living a double life, stating, "I was not the same person on stage Sunday night that I was at home on Monday."
Remorseful plea
'I am truly sorry,' Tait wrote in his post
Tait further wrote, "I have hurt so many people in so many ways, and I will live with that shameful reality the rest of my life."
He added that he can only hope for human forgiveness because he doesn't deserve it.
The singer also stated, "Still, I want to say I'm sorry to everyone I have hurt. I am truly sorry."
Twitter Post
Read Tait's confession
Michael Tait of Newsboys confesses pic.twitter.com/WIfmTtOGoh— Protestia (@Protestia) June 10, 2025
Band's reaction
Newsboys respond to allegations
Following the allegations, the remaining members of Newsboys—Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis, Duncan Phillips, and Adam Agee—released a statement expressing their shock.
They wrote on Instagram, "We are horrified, heartbroken and angry at this report and in many ways we feel as if we and our families have been deceived."
The band has since replaced Tait with Agee as their lead singer.
Career highlights
Tait's controversial past and Christian music career
Tait has been a part of some of the biggest acts in contemporary Christian music history. He joined Newsboys in 2009 after Peter Furler left the band.
During his time with them, they released four No. 1 albums on the Christian charts.
Tait has also been politically active, signing a letter condemning Christianity Today magazine for supporting former President Donald Trump's impeachment in 2019 and urging fans to vote for Trump last year.