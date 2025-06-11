What to expect from 'Maxton Hall' Season 3
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has announced the renewal of its popular series, Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, for a third season.
The announcement comes months before the premiere of Season 2 on November 7.
The third season will continue to explore the lives of Ruby and James, based on Save Us, the third novel in Mona Kasten's best-selling trilogy published by LYX.
Production team
The series stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in lead roles. Other cast members include Sonja Weisser, Ben Felipe, Fedja van ZHuet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi.
The show is directed by Martin Schreier. Produced by UFA Fiction with the support of the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF), Maxton Hall follows Ruby's journey as a scholarship student at an elite private school for the wealthy.
Season 2
Here's the official synopsis of Season 2
The official synopsis of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us Season 2 reads, "After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby."
"But a stroke of fate in James's family changes everything, and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality."
What to expect
Love, heartbreak, and drama return to 'Maxton Hall' this season
The upcoming season will dive deeper into the emotional journey of Ruby and James.
After their reconciliation, Ruby feels like her dreams are finally coming true.
But things take a dramatic turn when a sudden problem in James's family shakes everything up.
James pulls Ruby back into a tough situation, leaving her heartbroken. Even though she wants her old, quiet life back, forgetting James isn't easy, especially when he's trying hard to win her over again.
Announcement clip
Ruby and James will return in one more story
Before the second season's premiere, Hardung and Herbig-Matten shared a video on Instagram announcing the third season.
The actors were seen on a FaceTime call, where Herbig-Matten said, "It's here! Finally, we can share the news." Hardung added, "Yeah, it ain't too bad, huh?"
The final book in Kasten's trilogy is Save Us. This is likely to be Maxton Hall's last season, as it is based on the final book in the trilogy.