'Need to have individual thoughts': Karan Johar on Bollywood
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his concerns about Bollywood's current "herd mentality."
He pointed out that many filmmakers are excessively imitating successful films like Pushpa and Stree instead of trying to come up with original ideas.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Johar said, "I think it is everybody grappling to do what others are doing."
Individual vision
'My universe is cinema itself'
Johar stressed the importance of filmmakers having their own unique thoughts.
He said, "We all need to have individual thoughts that are unique to ourselves."
"Someone asked me the other day, 'Do you have a universe?' I was like, 'As in?' They were like, 'A spy universe or a cop universe.'"
To which the filmmaker replied, "I was like, 'My universe is cinema itself.' I am not here to build universes, I am here to tell stories."
Industry observation
Johar on filmmakers copying hit ideas
Johar said, "We see Pushpa running and catering so strongly to the tier-2 and tier-3 audiences, suddenly, we will see 20 others wanting to do the same."
He added that after Chhaava's success, everyone wants to make historicals.
"Stree and everybody wants to make horror comedies," he said.
"Those worked because they were individually strong... It was a unique thought that made those films work."
Cannes premiere
Johar at Cannes
Johar recently made headlines for his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where he attended the premiere of his much-awaited film Homebound.
The film, is backed by his production house Dharma Productions, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who's known for Masaan and stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.