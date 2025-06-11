Johar stressed the importance of filmmakers having their own unique thoughts.

He said, "We all need to have individual thoughts that are unique to ourselves."

"Someone asked me the other day, 'Do you have a universe?' I was like, 'As in?' They were like, 'A spy universe or a cop universe.'"

To which the filmmaker replied, "I was like, 'My universe is cinema itself.' I am not here to build universes, I am here to tell stories."