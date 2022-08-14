Entertainment

Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' releasing on December 2; teaser out tomorrow

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 14, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' to get first teaser on Independence Day! (Photo credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter)

Director Raja Krishna Menon's upcoming war drama Pippa is one of the most awaited films of the year. Actor Ishaan Khatter, who will essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, announced in April 2022 that they wrapped the film's shooting. Now, the makers are reportedly going to release the teaser on Monday to celebrate Independence Day and also officially announce the release date.

Context Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Airlift director Menon, Pippa is touted to be a heroic tank battle film that celebrates the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Pippa takes its inspiration from Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees.

It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Dates Film's first teaser to be released on Independence Day

A source close to the film's development informed Pinkvilla that the makers will be releasing the film's first teaser tomorrow. "The teaser will be released in the first half tomorrow. Besides that, the makers are also announcing Pippa's release date," the source informed. "The film will have a theatrical release on December 2, 2022. It's presently in the post-production stage," they added further.

Quote 'I knew the story had to be told'

The film's co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur talked about its narrative in an old interview and said, "From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told." He had also mentioned that he was "thrilled" to give Pippa "the sweeping canvas it deserves."

Information Story behind film's title, Khatter's upcoming projects

On September 15 last year, Khatter shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "This is going to be special. 'Shooting' begins for our #PIPPA! Godspeed (sic)." Notably, the film is named after the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, which is also famously known as Pippa. Meanwhile, Khatter will next be seen in Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa, too.

